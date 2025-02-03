Ukraine identifies military man whose head was beheaded by Russians

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75051 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104038 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125711 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102749 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131146 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103633 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113354 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116948 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99838 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28604 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114117 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34455 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108586 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41524 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131146 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163720 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153709 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7289 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13296 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108586 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114117 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138966 views
Ukraine identifies military man whose head was beheaded by Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31693 views

The Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons identified the Ukrainian soldier with the severed head. The crime was reported to the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police for investigation.

The Office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances has preliminarily identified the soldier with a severed head whose photo was circulated online. This was reported by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov, UNN reports.

Photographic materials from hostile information resources are being distributed online, which show an image with the severed head of a Ukrainian serviceman. We would like to inform you that thanks to the measures taken, the SBU officers have preliminarily identified the deceased. The National Police of Ukraine has already been informed to establish contact with the military's relatives and conduct the necessary investigative actions to clarify the circumstances of the incident, establish the location of the body and other important details 

- Dobroserdov said.

He also added that the Office of the Prosecutor General has already been informed about another gross violation of international humanitarian law by the aggressor country.

The UN recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians: over what period03.02.25, 15:10 • 115483 views

Context

Photos were circulated online showing a Russian occupier holding the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier, which was then put into a box. The occupiers themselves argued that they had allegedly found a video on the Ukrainian soldier's phone showing him cutting off the ears of Russian prisoners.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, the occupiers captured and shot six Ukrainian servicemen. The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched a war crime investigation into the violation of the Geneva Convention.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising