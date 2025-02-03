Ukraine identifies military man whose head was beheaded by Russians

The Office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances has preliminarily identified the soldier with a severed head whose photo was circulated online. This was reported by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov, UNN reports.

Photographic materials from hostile information resources are being distributed online, which show an image with the severed head of a Ukrainian serviceman. We would like to inform you that thanks to the measures taken, the SBU officers have preliminarily identified the deceased. The National Police of Ukraine has already been informed to establish contact with the military's relatives and conduct the necessary investigative actions to clarify the circumstances of the incident, establish the location of the body and other important details - Dobroserdov said.

He also added that the Office of the Prosecutor General has already been informed about another gross violation of international humanitarian law by the aggressor country.

Context

Photos were circulated online showing a Russian occupier holding the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier, which was then put into a box. The occupiers themselves argued that they had allegedly found a video on the Ukrainian soldier's phone showing him cutting off the ears of Russian prisoners.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, the occupiers captured and shot six Ukrainian servicemen. The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched a war crime investigation into the violation of the Geneva Convention.