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Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – Hegseth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5010 views

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that support for Ukraine under the Biden administration had depleted American weapons stocks. He did not provide specific data on the scale of the reduction.

Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Ukraine had demonstrated heroism in confronting Russian aggression, but that the large-scale military assistance provided to Kyiv under the previous U.S. administration had depleted the United States' weapons stocks, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Pentagon chief, Ukrainian troops made significant efforts to defend their country and received substantial support from international partners, including the United States.

Ukraine made heroic efforts, and significant assistance was provided to it. So significant that under the previous administration, weapons stocks were depleted

– Hegseth said.

The Pentagon spoke about the consequences of military assistance to Ukraine

In his statement, the American secretary linked the reduction in U.S. military reserves to the volume of weapons that Washington transferred to Ukraine during Joe Biden's presidency.

At the same time, Hegseth did not specify which categories of weapons he was referring to or the extent to which the corresponding stocks of the U.S. military had been reduced.

The United States remains an important weapons supplier to Ukraine. In particular, European partners continue to rely on American production when providing Ukrainian troops with the necessary systems and ammunition.

The Pentagon chief's statement is his assessment of the consequences of Washington's previous policy. The minister's quoted remarks contain no specific data that would make it possible to assess the scale of the alleged depletion of U.S. military stocks.

Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff20.10.26, 23:12 • 7490 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
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