Ukraine has returned four more children from the temporarily occupied territories
Kyiv • UNN
Four more children have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories. Among those rescued are a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy who were persecuted.
Ukraine has managed to return four more children from the temporarily occupied territories. This became possible thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and the support of humanitarian organizations. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.
Details
According to the information, among those rescued is a 14-year-old girl whose parents were threatened with deprivation of parental rights by the invaders, and her father was forced to join the enemy army. Another teenager, a 15-year-old boy who, despite the danger, studied at a Ukrainian school, was persecuted: he was summoned for questioning, and the occupiers threatened to send him to an orphanage.
The rescue mission was carried out with the assistance of the Save Ukraine organization.
I thank our partners Save Ukraine for their assistance in organizing the rescue mission. We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all children home
