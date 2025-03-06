Seven children have been returned to Ukraine from Russian occupation
Kyiv • UNN
As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it has been possible to return seven children from occupation. Details regarding the age and circumstances of the children's stay in occupation are not disclosed.
Reports UNN citing the TG page of Daria Zarivna, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, seven more Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation. We continue to work.
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 7 children have been returned from the occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Among them are families from Crimea who fled political persecution, and a family from Kherson region whose son sought to obtain a Ukrainian education.
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, it was possible to return 8 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. Among the rescued are children aged 5 to 16, two of whom lost their mother.