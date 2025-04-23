Ukraine has provided China with evidence of Chinese citizens' participation in the war on the side of Russia

Ukrainian special services have handed over to China evidence of the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine, and the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products on the territory of Russia. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine invited the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine, Ma Shenkun, to a meeting. The reason was data on the participation of Chinese citizens in hostilities on the side of Russia, as well as the cooperation of Chinese companies with the military-industrial complex of Russia.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Perebyinis stressed that the facts of participation of Chinese citizens in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor state, as well as the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products in Russia, are of serious concern and contradict the spirit of partnership between Ukraine and China - the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that evidence of such facts was handed over by the Ukrainian special services to the Chinese side.

In this regard, Yevhen Perebyinis called on the Chinese side to take measures to stop supporting Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, the absence of which Beijing has repeatedly stated.

"Yevhen Perebyinis assured that our state values strategic partnership with China and hopes that China will refrain from taking steps that could harm bilateral relations in the future," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, April 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference stated that the Foreign Intelligence Service should provide the Chinese side with brief information about possible arms supplies from China to Russia, and the Security Service of Ukraine will provide Beijing with data on Chinese citizens working in Russia at a drone factory.

Context

On April 08, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens during fighting in Donbas - the prisoners fought in the Russian army.

Also, the Head of State stated that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Recruitment takes place through social networks, including Tik-Tok.