The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14975 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 28339 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63450 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 76984 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 98345 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155187 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226284 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119049 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85268 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13504 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12954 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 19632 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

05:37 PM • 9554 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41123 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63450 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 63837 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155187 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125136 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12985 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13533 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45393 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37148 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82798 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine has provided China with evidence of Chinese citizens' participation in the war on the side of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Ukrainian special services have provided China with evidence of Chinese citizens' participation in the war on the side of Russia and the cooperation of Chinese companies with the Russian military-industrial complex. Kyiv called on Beijing to stop supporting the aggression.

Ukraine has provided China with evidence of Chinese citizens' participation in the war on the side of Russia

Ukrainian special services have handed over to China evidence of the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine, and the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products on the territory of Russia. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine invited the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine, Ma Shenkun, to a meeting. The reason was data on the participation of Chinese citizens in hostilities on the side of Russia, as well as the cooperation of Chinese companies with the military-industrial complex of Russia.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Perebyinis stressed that the facts of participation of Chinese citizens in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor state, as well as the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products in Russia, are of serious concern and contradict the spirit of partnership between Ukraine and China

- the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that evidence of such facts was handed over by the Ukrainian special services to the Chinese side.

In this regard, Yevhen Perebyinis called on the Chinese side to take measures to stop supporting Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, the absence of which Beijing has repeatedly stated.

"Yevhen Perebyinis assured that our state values strategic partnership with China and hopes that China will refrain from taking steps that could harm bilateral relations in the future," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, April 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference stated that the Foreign Intelligence Service should provide the Chinese side with brief information about possible arms supplies from China to Russia, and the Security Service of Ukraine will provide Beijing with data on Chinese citizens working in Russia at a drone factory. 

Context 

On April 08, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens during fighting in Donbas - the prisoners fought in the Russian army. 

Also, the Head of State stated that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Recruitment takes place through social networks, including Tik-Tok.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
