Ukraine has prepared a vision of the results of the Peace Summit: Yermak discusses preparations with 82 heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with the heads of 82 Ukrainian diplomatic missions preparations for the first Peace Summit, including Ukraine's vision for the draft outcome document, which focuses on respect for international law and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within the 1991 borders.
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the heads of 82 foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine, which was dedicated to preparations for the first Peace Summit at the level of heads of state and government. They also discussed the status of joining the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, UNN reports .
He held a meeting with the heads of 82 foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine to discuss preparations for the first Peace Summit at the level of heads of state and government,
Details
According to him, the event was also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi, my advisors Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz.
Active preparations are underway for the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which was agreed upon during a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd in mid-January,
He said that Ukraine had prepared its vision of the draft outcome of the Summit.
Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing for the Global Peace Summit1/15/24, 7:25 PM • 25989 views
The meeting will focus on the main common principles of respect for international law and the UN Charter, work on a joint plan to achieve a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace and restore Ukraine's territorial integrity within the 1991 borders,
He noted that after the first inaugural Peace Summit, Ukraine proposes to hold a series of thematic international conferences and high-level meetings on key points of the Peace Formula.
The meeting also discussed the status of accession to the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023, which has already been joined by 32 states. In addition, they discussed the work on the implementation of the Environmental Treaty for Ukraine, which was presented a few days ago by the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War,