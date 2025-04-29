Ukraine has offered Hungary a mechanism to protect the rights of national minorities: covers all 11 points

Kyiv has unilaterally already submitted proposals for resolving the entire complex of issues covered by the 11 points that the Hungarian government formulated to ensure the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Details

According to the Office, during today's consultations, the parties focused on the implementation of the 11 points formulated by the Hungarian government regarding ensuring the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

The Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishyna, noted that the draft Action Plan for the Protection of the Rights of Persons Belonging to National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine, developed by the Government, takes into account all of Hungary's proposals. She also noted that Ukraine has unilaterally already submitted proposals for resolving the entire complex of issues covered by the 11 points.

The Deputy Prime Minister separately noted that Ukraine has created the necessary institutional framework for dialogue with national minorities on all issues of interest to them.

As reported in the Office, within the framework of consultations, the Ukrainian side presented a number of steps that the Ukrainian Government and Parliament have already taken to resolve relevant issues – in particular, it concerns the adoption by the Parliament in the first reading of the draft Law of Ukraine "On Professional Education", as well as the development of the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Some Laws Regarding the Use of Language in the Educational Process", which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

We are determined to continue bilateral dialogue with Hungary on issues related to respect for the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainian national minority in Hungary. We believe that this is a strategic dialogue, and it should be recorded in a specific plan – Stefanishyna emphasized.

On Tuesday, April 29, expanded consultations of delegations of Ukraine and Hungary on the protection of the rights of national communities and the development of mutual dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary took place in Budapest.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration – Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna, the delegation from Hungary was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs – Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar.