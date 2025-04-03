Ukraine has managed to return the daughter and wife of a soldier from the temporarily occupied territory
Kyiv • UNN
Thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, the wife and daughter of a Ukrainian soldier were returned from the temporarily occupied territory. The family had been trying to leave for a long time.
Official Kyiv managed to return the daughter and wife of a Ukrainian military man from the temporarily occupied territory. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.
As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to return the daughter and wife of a Ukrainian military man from the temporarily occupied territory
According to the head of the Presidential Office, the family had been trying to leave for a long time, but without success. During one of the attempts to cross the border, Russian soldiers checked their documents and personal data in the database, and found that the father was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After that, any independent attempt at evacuation became too dangerous. They lived in fear and uncertainty for a long time.
... thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, a safe route was found. Today the family is together again. There is an adaptation period ahead, but the family will not be left alone. They will receive the necessary support from psychologists and social workers
He also thanked the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for their assistance in organizing the rescue mission.
Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia02.04.25, 22:23 • 123841 view