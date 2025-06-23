$41.830.15
Everything is going very well: Yermak on the Sapsan ballistic missile

Kyiv • UNN

 252 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that the production of "Sapsan" ballistic missiles in Ukraine is going "very well", promising new "surprises" after the successful special operation "Spiderweb". The new missile, first used last month, carries a significant amount of explosives and travels at more than five times the speed of sound, with the potential to strike Moscow.

Everything is going very well: Yermak on the Sapsan ballistic missile

The production of Sapsan ballistic missiles in Ukraine is going "very well". This was stated by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in an interview with The Times, and promised more "surprises" after the special operation "Spiderweb", reports UNN.

Details

Yermak stated that Operation "Spiderweb" was not a one-off event.

"Every Russian should feel what constant danger is," he emphasized.

The Times writes that Ukraine has begun mass production of the short-range ballistic missile "Sapsan", which was first used in combat last month, hitting a Russian military target at a distance of approximately 185 miles.

The Sapsan missile, loaded with 480 kg of explosives, has more than twice the payload of the US Army Tactical Missile System (Atacms) and can travel at more than five times the speed of sound.

Ukraine already has drones that can hit the Kremlin, but they are relatively easy for Russian air defense systems to intercept. The official range of Ukraine's new ballistic missile is classified, but it is assumed that it can reach up to 310 miles.

When asked if Sapsan could hit Moscow, approximately 300 miles from the Ukrainian border, Yermak said: "Things are going very well. I think we will be able to surprise our enemies more than once."

The Head of the President's Office added that he would leave the "bravado" to the Russians after it was hinted that Ukraine could now attack every inch of Russian territory - from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad - after the success of Operation "Spiderweb".

Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation23.06.25, 15:28 • 49306 views

"We certainly know how to surprise the world. It's not a bad habit. It's better for you to see something than for me to talk about it. Let's leave it as it is," Yermak said.

In Zelensky's New Year's greeting, a missile launch from the Sapsan OTRK was shown for the first time01.01.25, 00:36 • 99638 views

Addition

Forbes reported that Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's positive tests of the Sapsan missile took place much earlier, and now the possibility of mass production of the ballistic missile is being developed. "When, how, in what quantity - I cannot say," the President noted.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsTechnologies
The Times
Forbes
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
