Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic operations using long-range drones: Umerov announced details

Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and has contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones. This makes it possible to carry out high-precision strikes on important targets on the territory of Russia, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov during a meeting with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

Last year, Ukraine developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range (deepstrike) drones, which allowed for regular high-precision strikes on critical targets deep within the enemy. - said Umerov.

He added that all drone deliveries are on schedule, and operations are carried out daily according to approved plans.

Approximately two weeks ago, a decision was made to increase the number of operations several times, and new tens of thousands of long-range drones are already being contracted to increase the intensity and scale of strikes. - added Umerov.

Addition

Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk revealed details of the "Spiderweb" special operation, which lasted a year and a half months, neutralizing 41 enemy aircraft worth more than 7 billion dollars. The operation involved 117 unique drones with special warheads and autonomous "houses" for their power supply.