Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic operations using long-range drones: Umerov announced details
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has developed a plan for long-range operations and contracted tens of thousands of drones for high-precision strikes on targets in Russia. An increase in the number of operations and the contracting of new drones are planned to intensify the strikes.
Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and has contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones. This makes it possible to carry out high-precision strikes on important targets on the territory of Russia, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov during a meeting with journalists, reports UNN.
Details
Last year, Ukraine developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range (deepstrike) drones, which allowed for regular high-precision strikes on critical targets deep within the enemy.
He added that all drone deliveries are on schedule, and operations are carried out daily according to approved plans.
Approximately two weeks ago, a decision was made to increase the number of operations several times, and new tens of thousands of long-range drones are already being contracted to increase the intensity and scale of strikes.
Addition
Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk revealed details of the "Spiderweb" special operation, which lasted a year and a half months, neutralizing 41 enemy aircraft worth more than 7 billion dollars. The operation involved 117 unique drones with special warheads and autonomous "houses" for their power supply.