Ukraine has approved a state program to promote the English language for 2026-2030

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the concept of the State Target National and Cultural Program to promote the study and use of the English language in Ukraine for 2026-2030. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk reported on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

The approved Concept defines strategic directions, goals and objectives for improving the level of English proficiency among the population of Ukraine.

To implement the program measures, it is planned to create a favorable institutional, financial and personnel support.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has been designated as the заказник of the program.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a list of positions in the field of education and science, in which employees are required to know English, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Use of the English Language in Ukraine".