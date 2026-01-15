Ukraine faces another day of power outages tomorrow

$43.180.08
02:15 PM • 6054 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12960 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 43703 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 56177 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 32061 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31508 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50389 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40886 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41983 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36315 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic church
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 43699 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 56558 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine faces another day of power outages tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Ukrenergo announced the implementation of hourly power outage schedules and power limitations on January 16 across Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukraine faces another day of power outages tomorrow

Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day of blackouts. As reported by Ukrenergo, electricity will be cut off in all regions, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 16, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of power outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situation15.01.26, 15:40 • 3092 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine