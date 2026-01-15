Ukraine faces another day of power outages tomorrow

Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day of blackouts. As reported by Ukrenergo, electricity will be cut off in all regions, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, January 16, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of power outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

