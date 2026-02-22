$43.270.00
Ukraine expects warming with rain and strong winds on February 23 - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

On Monday, February 23, a relative warming is expected in Ukraine, but the weather will be complicated by rain, wet snow, and strong winds. The air temperature at night will range from -3 to +3 degrees, and during the day - from -1 to +8 degrees.

Ukraine expects warming with rain and strong winds on February 23 - forecaster

On Monday, February 23, a relative warming is expected in Ukraine, but the weather will be complicated by rain, wet snow, and strong winds in a number of regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, rain and wet snow will fall in most regions. Cloudy weather without significant precipitation will persist in the eastern regions.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly. In the western, northern, and central regions, stormy gusts of 15–20 meters per second are possible. In the south and east of the country, the wind will be moderate.

The air temperature at night will range from 3 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero, and in the eastern regions - up to -5…-9 degrees.

During the day on Monday, temperatures are forecast to be from -1 to +4 degrees, and in the south and west - up to +3…+8 degrees.

In Kyiv on February 23, it will be wet and windy. Wet snow and rain are expected, and the wind will intensify in places. At night, the temperature will be around zero, and during the day - +1…+3 degrees.

Forecasters note that relatively warm weather will persist in Ukraine throughout the week, but with periodic precipitation and gusty winds.

Recall

Today, February 22, Ukraine is experiencing cloudy weather with clearings. Snow and rain are possible in some regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Social network
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv