Ukraine expects over $39 billion in budget support this year - Shmyhal

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM • 5038 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

07:10 PM • 12239 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

04:43 PM • 14451 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 27557 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 39158 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48160 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 36894 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39736 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 80472 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57946 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Popular news

Exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea: a vessel belonging to the Russian "shadow" fleet was arrested in the Black Sea

April 25, 12:08 PM • 5582 views

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old.

April 25, 02:57 PM • 9944 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 11226 views

A fire broke out in the Lavina Mall shopping center in the capital: visitors were evacuated

04:19 PM • 6772 views

Listened to Russian music on the Day of Mourning: a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice in Kyiv

06:01 PM • 4980 views
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48160 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 80472 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 133505 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 297826 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 187293 views
Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 11320 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 50460 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 42425 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 49372 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 80349 views
Ukraine expects over $39 billion in budget support this year - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that partners have confirmed the provision of over $39 billion in budget support to Ukraine in 2025. He also emphasized the importance of confiscating Russian assets.

Ukraine expects over $39 billion in budget support this year - Shmyhal

In 2025, Ukraine expects more than $39 billion in budget support. The receipt of these funds has been confirmed by partners, and Kyiv expects them to be received. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Ministerial Roundtable in support of Ukraine at the World Bank in Washington, reports UNN.

During the Ministerial Roundtable in support of Ukraine at the World Bank, it was emphasized that regardless of further developments, 2026-2027 will be a time of great challenges for Ukraine's macro-financial stability

- said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine needs a predictable financial resource both to cover current budget expenditures and to continue reconstruction.

The best option for resolving this issue would be the full confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the West and their transfer to Ukraine

- noted Denys Shmyhal.

He also reminded that, according to the latest World Bank estimate, Ukraine's recovery needs for the next 10 years amount to $524 billion.

"These figures show that the volume of frozen Russian assets (approximately $300 billion) is significantly less than the volume of reconstruction needs in Ukraine. Therefore, it would be advisable to consider the possibility of additional taxation of Russian raw materials. The aggressor must pay for the destruction he caused, and Ukraine must receive a resource for recovery," Shmyhal emphasized.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the World Bank will provide Ukraine with 70 million dollars to support the stability of the Ukrainian energy system. The funds will be used to purchase energy storage systems by Ukrhydroenergo. This will allow us to create a reserve of electricity and strengthen our energy resilience.

Ukraine signed an agreement with the EBRD on strengthening energy resilience25.04.25, 17:54 • 1908 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Ukrhydroenergo
World Bank
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
