Ukraine expects over $39 billion in budget support this year - Shmyhal

In 2025, Ukraine expects more than $39 billion in budget support. The receipt of these funds has been confirmed by partners, and Kyiv expects them to be received. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Ministerial Roundtable in support of Ukraine at the World Bank in Washington, reports UNN.

During the Ministerial Roundtable in support of Ukraine at the World Bank, it was emphasized that regardless of further developments, 2026-2027 will be a time of great challenges for Ukraine's macro-financial stability - said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine needs a predictable financial resource both to cover current budget expenditures and to continue reconstruction.

The best option for resolving this issue would be the full confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the West and their transfer to Ukraine - noted Denys Shmyhal.

He also reminded that, according to the latest World Bank estimate, Ukraine's recovery needs for the next 10 years amount to $524 billion.

"These figures show that the volume of frozen Russian assets (approximately $300 billion) is significantly less than the volume of reconstruction needs in Ukraine. Therefore, it would be advisable to consider the possibility of additional taxation of Russian raw materials. The aggressor must pay for the destruction he caused, and Ukraine must receive a resource for recovery," Shmyhal emphasized.

Let us remind you

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the World Bank will provide Ukraine with 70 million dollars to support the stability of the Ukrainian energy system. The funds will be used to purchase energy storage systems by Ukrhydroenergo. This will allow us to create a reserve of electricity and strengthen our energy resilience.

Ukraine signed an agreement with the EBRD on strengthening energy resilience