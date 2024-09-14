Ukraine expands targets for ATACMS strikes in russia presented by the US - Reuters

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118372 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192830 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150622 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151172 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184567 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104999 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 51625 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78401 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 74622 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 49275 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55883 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192830 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211490 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199807 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148532 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147889 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143073 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159543 views
Ukraine expands targets for ATACMS strikes in russia presented by the US - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42276 views

Kyiv has expanded the list of potential targets for ATACMS strikes in russia. In addition to air bases, command centers, warehouses and places of troop concentration are now included.

Kyiv asked the United States for ATACMS strikes on russian air bases, but changed the targets for the strikes. Reuters reports citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Ukraine initially asked the United States to use ATACMS long-range missiles to hit russian air bases, but now the potential targets for Ukrainian long-range strikes have expanded. In particular, russian military command centers, fuel and weapons depots, and troop concentration areas have been targeted.

The newspaper's sources said that Ukraine has provided the United States and the United Kingdom with a list of potential targets in russia that could be hit by Western long-range weapons if allowed.

As it became known, the targets changed after the Pentagon said that 90% of Russian planes launching glider bombs, which are one of the main threats to Ukraine, are located at airfields at least 300 kilometers from the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine has the right to strike at the territory of russia with the weapons of its partners under international law. He also called putin's threats only "threats.

British Prime Minister hints at future “developments” in Storm Shadow decision for Ukraine14.09.24, 12:05 • 62334 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics

