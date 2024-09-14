Ukraine expands targets for ATACMS strikes in russia presented by the US - Reuters

Kyiv asked the United States for ATACMS strikes on russian air bases, but changed the targets for the strikes. Reuters reports citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Ukraine initially asked the United States to use ATACMS long-range missiles to hit russian air bases, but now the potential targets for Ukrainian long-range strikes have expanded. In particular, russian military command centers, fuel and weapons depots, and troop concentration areas have been targeted.

The newspaper's sources said that Ukraine has provided the United States and the United Kingdom with a list of potential targets in russia that could be hit by Western long-range weapons if allowed.

As it became known, the targets changed after the Pentagon said that 90% of Russian planes launching glider bombs, which are one of the main threats to Ukraine, are located at airfields at least 300 kilometers from the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine has the right to strike at the territory of russia with the weapons of its partners under international law. He also called putin's threats only "threats.

