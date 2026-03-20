Ukraine expands joint drone production with a number of European countries - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the active expansion of international cooperation in drone production. According to him, Ukraine is already working with a number of European countries and is concluding new agreements. The President of Ukraine announced this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

We are moving quite quickly. We are already producing drones together with Germany, with Britain - drones, with Denmark, with the Netherlands. We are starting this work with Norway, we have agreed with Sweden. With France, the last time we discussed clear deadlines with Emmanuel, and by the end of the year we will have co-production. Also, we signed relevant documents of intent in Romania - the last time I had a visit, and also, several more countries have relevant documents with us. And Spain - we are moving towards co-production, in some areas there - said the head of state.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will soon have drones capable of operating in ocean conditions, and active work is also underway on underwater systems.