08:07 AM • 2798 views
In Kyiv, a car rammed another car: a military serviceman is reported injuredVideo
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 6432 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 13321 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 19828 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 20766 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 76595 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 103777 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 143857 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 151535 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80648 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Ukraine expands booking for critical enterprises in combat zones: full algorithm of actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the Procedure for booking conscripts. Critically important enterprises in frontline territories can now book 100% of their employees through the "Diia" portal.

Ukraine expands booking for critical enterprises in combat zones: full algorithm of actions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the Procedure for booking conscripts at the request of the Ministry of Economy. This provides for expanding opportunities to preserve the human resources potential of those enterprises that are still operating in combat zones, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Details

From now on, these changes have been implemented on the Diia portal - critically important enterprises located and operating in frontline territories can book 100% of their conscript employees.

In order to book an employee through the Diia portal, you should follow the following algorithm:

  • A critically important enterprise operating in the territory of possible or active hostilities applies to the regional military administration with a request to increase the booking volume to 100%;
    • Next, the regional military administration checks the actual activity of the enterprise and, if a positive decision is made, applies to the state body that recognized the enterprise as critically important;
      • The relevant state body, through the Diia portal, increases the booking limit to 100%;
        • The enterprise, through Diia, additionally books all employees.

          Can those with reservations be sent to the military medical commission - clarification from the Ministry of Defense09.08.25, 11:04 • 4900 views

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyEconomy
          Ukraine