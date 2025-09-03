Ukraine expands booking for critical enterprises in combat zones: full algorithm of actions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the Procedure for booking conscripts at the request of the Ministry of Economy. This provides for expanding opportunities to preserve the human resources potential of those enterprises that are still operating in combat zones, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Details

From now on, these changes have been implemented on the Diia portal - critically important enterprises located and operating in frontline territories can book 100% of their conscript employees.

In order to book an employee through the Diia portal, you should follow the following algorithm:

A critically important enterprise operating in the territory of possible or active hostilities applies to the regional military administration with a request to increase the booking volume to 100%;

Next, the regional military administration checks the actual activity of the enterprise and, if a positive decision is made, applies to the state body that recognized the enterprise as critically important;

The relevant state body, through the Diia portal, increases the booking limit to 100%;

The enterprise, through Diia, additionally books all employees.

