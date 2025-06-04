Ukraine does not have private armed groups, but after Russian ultimatums I will think about it - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that our state does not have private military formations in accordance with the law. Thus, during the briefing, the head of state commented on Russia's demand to dissolve nationalist formations on the territory of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

I want to remind you that there are no private military formations in the Ukrainian army. If they are talking about "Azov", it is the National Guard of Ukraine - said the President.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine does not have private armed formations in accordance with the law.

If they are talking about private armed formations, then we do not have them according to our legislation. Although I will now start thinking about it after such ultimatums - Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Russia itself actively uses private military companies in the war against Ukraine.

They have "Wagner" and it is true. They admit it, they admit that they have private military formations that we destroyed. But they exist in one quantity or another - reminded the President.

Addition

Zelenskyy explained that the Russian document, presented as a "memorandum", is actually an ultimatum. Moscow deliberately did not hand over the document, avoiding publicity, because it understood that its demands had nothing to do with diplomacy and would not be taken seriously.