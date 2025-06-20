Ukraine demands the return of all seriously wounded and young defenders from captivity - Yusov

Russia is reluctant to return Ukrainian defenders, but Ukraine knows who is in captivity and insists on the implementation of all agreements, namely - the return of all seriously ill, all seriously wounded, and all young defenders. This was stated by HUR representative Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

In parallel, the work of the negotiation group continues to implement the agreements, and Ukraine insists on the implementation of all agreements, namely - the return of all seriously ill, all seriously wounded, and all young defenders aged 25 and younger. There are different stories, different diagnoses, and illnesses and consequences of injuries. Now everyone will receive the necessary assistance. A convoy of buses and ambulances is approaching the place where the first examination will take place - where first aid will be provided, and then rehabilitation centers. Everything is ready for urgent assistance to our liberated defenders - said Yusov.

He noted that Russia is not willing to return Ukrainian prisoners.

There are systemic problems, but Ukraine clearly knows who is in captivity, and there is a category for whom more complex work is being done, but information is being established, and now Ukrainian structures definitely have more information than, for example, the ICRC. We use both sources and directions that allow us to update data more accurately and broadly - added Yusov.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported another exchange - most of the Ukrainian soldiers returning today have been in captivity for more than two years.

During the prisoner exchange on June 20, defenders with serious injuries and significant health problems were returned: epilepsy, hypertension, coronary heart disease, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, hernias, chronic digestive diseases. The oldest liberated person is 60 years old.