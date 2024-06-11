Ukraine defeats Moldova 4-0 in a friendly match on the eve of Euro 2024

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47240 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47240 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136049 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233129 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233129 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169818 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162724 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162724 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147303 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216654 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112871 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112871 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203320 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51759 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump
March 1, 07:22 AM • 33700 views

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33700 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 45980 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 45980 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105732 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105732 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 101294 views

11:06 AM • 101294 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203321 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216845 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 101277 views

11:06 AM • 101277 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105720 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105720 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157286 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157286 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156118 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159945 views
Ukraine defeats Moldova 4-0 in a friendly match on the eve of Euro 2024

Ukraine defeats Moldova 4-0 in a friendly match on the eve of Euro 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16748 views

Ukraine's national football team defeated Moldova 4-0 in its last friendly match before Euro 2024.

On Tuesday, June 11, the Ukrainian national football team defeated Moldova in the last friendly before the 2024 European Championship.  This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details 

The final whistle of the referee fixes the crushing victory of the national team of Ukraine over the team of Moldova! Our guys scored 4 goals in Chisinau and are going to Euro 2024 in a good mood!

- reads the text broadcast of the match from the UAF. 
Image

Recall

Ukraine's national football team has announced the final roster of playerswho will play at the 2024 European Championship.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports

