Ukraine defeats Moldova 4-0 in a friendly match on the eve of Euro 2024

On Tuesday, June 11, the Ukrainian national football team defeated Moldova in the last friendly before the 2024 European Championship. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

The final whistle of the referee fixes the crushing victory of the national team of Ukraine over the team of Moldova! Our guys scored 4 goals in Chisinau and are going to Euro 2024 in a good mood! - reads the text broadcast of the match from the UAF.

Recall

Ukraine's national football team has announced the final roster of playerswho will play at the 2024 European Championship.