Ukraine defeated Bulgaria and advanced to the EuroVolley 2026 playoffs early

Ukraine's men's national volleyball team defeated Bulgaria in their third group-stage match at the 2026 European Championship. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thanks to this victory, Raul Lozano's team secured their place in the tournament's playoffs ahead of schedule.

The Bulgarians started the opening set better, maintaining their lead until the middle of the set. With the score at 12:12, the Ukrainian team seized the initiative and went on to win 25:23.

At the start of the second set, Bulgaria's national team tried to move ahead, but at 6:6 the Ukrainians put together a series of successful rallies, allowing them to take the lead. Raul Lozano's team managed to retain their advantage and win the set 25:22.

The International Volleyball Federation has allowed Russian athletes to participate in world competitions

In the third set, Bulgaria's national team managed to halt Ukraine's winning streak. From the start of the set, the Bulgarians controlled the initiative, which turned into a 25:21 set victory.

Ukraine's national team played the decisive fourth set with an advantage over their opponents. The "blue and yellow" team managed to take the lead in the set, in particular thanks to Oleh Plotnytskyi's aces: he served four consecutive aces, and the set ultimately ended 25:21.

After three rounds, the Ukrainians lead the group with three wins and nine points. Ukraine's national team will play its next match at Euro 2026 on September 14 against Portugal.

Recall

In July, Ukraine's men's national team made history by reaching the playoffs of the Volleyball Nations League for the first time.

Russia has refused to participate in the 2027 Men's Volleyball World Cup