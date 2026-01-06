$42.420.13
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 12778 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 36288 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 66176 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 39435 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 41774 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 43595 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 107062 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71195 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96536 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100410 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourageJanuary 5, 10:32 PM • 4544 views
Faustin-Archange Touadéra wins third term as CAR presidentJanuary 5, 11:55 PM • 2982 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 7856 views
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 3220 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 4226 views
Ukraine declares "yellow" danger level due to ice and fog

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On January 6, dangerous meteorological phenomena are expected in Ukraine, including ice, fog, and black ice on roads in a number of regions. Level I danger - yellow - has been declared, which may complicate the operation of enterprises and traffic.

Ukraine declares "yellow" danger level due to ice and fog
Photo: pixabay

Dangerous meteorological phenomena are expected in Ukraine on January 6. Ice, fog, and black ice on the roads are expected in a number of regions. Level I danger - yellow - has been declared. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine on January 06 in the central, eastern, most northern, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions: ice; in most northern, central, Odesa and Chernivtsi regions: fog, visibility 300-500 m; on the roads, except for the south of the country: black ice. Level I danger, yellow

- the post says.

In addition, such weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction and utility companies, as well as traffic.

Recall

Western Japan was shaken by an earthquake of magnitude 6.2, the epicenter of which was in Shimane Prefecture. Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries, there was no tsunami threat.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Ukrhydrometcenter
Japan
Ukraine