Ukraine declares "yellow" danger level due to ice and fog

Dangerous meteorological phenomena are expected in Ukraine on January 6. Ice, fog, and black ice on the roads are expected in a number of regions. Level I danger - yellow - has been declared. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine on January 06 in the central, eastern, most northern, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions: ice; in most northern, central, Odesa and Chernivtsi regions: fog, visibility 300-500 m; on the roads, except for the south of the country: black ice. Level I danger, yellow - the post says.

In addition, such weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction and utility companies, as well as traffic.

Recall

