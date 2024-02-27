Ukraine 'can do more' to fight corruption - State Department
Kyiv • UNN
A State Department spokesman said Ukraine could do more to fight corruption, despite some anti-corruption measures taken in recent years.
Ukraine can do more to fight corruption. This was announced at a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, Washington has long been engaged in a dialog with the Ukrainian government on the need to take anti-corruption measures.
He noted that Kyiv has taken a number of measures to combat corruption in recent years.
We think we can do more - what they can do - and we are in constant dialog with them on this topic
The head of a department of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption for failing to declare assets worth UAH 14 million23.02.24, 19:28 • 31899 views