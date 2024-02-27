Ukraine 'can do more' to fight corruption - State Department

Ukraine can do more to fight corruption. This was announced at a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Washington has long been engaged in a dialog with the Ukrainian government on the need to take anti-corruption measures.

He noted that Kyiv has taken a number of measures to combat corruption in recent years.

We think we can do more - what they can do - and we are in constant dialog with them on this topic Miller said.

