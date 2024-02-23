$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43285 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 170395 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100282 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 346478 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282331 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206978 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240872 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253871 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160012 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372672 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The head of a department of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption for failing to declare assets worth UAH 14 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31899 views

The head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption because he failed to declare property worth UAH 14 million, including two apartments, a garage, a parking space and three cars.

The head of a department of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption for failing to declare assets worth UAH 14 million

The Security Service, with the personal assistance of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, exposed the head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense for corruption. According to the agency's press service, the Defense Ministry official purchased and "transferred" real estate and an elite car fleet worth UAH 14 million to his civilian wife in 2022-2023. This was reported by UNN with a link to law enforcement data.

According to the investigation, during 2022-2023, the defendant illegally enriched himself by almost UAH 14 million. He used the money to buy two apartments in new buildings, a garage and a parking space in Kyiv. In addition, the official bought three premium cars, including LEXUS and BMW, for the "profits" received. Then, to conceal the acquired assets, the official "re-registered" them to his common-law wife.

- the SBU reported.

Details

It is noted that in order to use the assets transferred to his beloved,  the defendant issued the relevant power of attorney for property management.

In the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers also found that the official concealed more than UAH 3 million from declaration, and kept another UAH 3.5 million with his common-law wife.

 According to  NACP, the head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense acquired the following assets during his service in the state structure:

  • two apartments in Kyiv;
  • three cars (NISSAN ROGUE; BMW 428I; LEXUS LX 570);
  • non-residential premises, a garage box and a parking space;
  • over UAH 3.5 million in cash.

A high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already been served with a notice of suspicion

 The Office of the Prosecutor General statedthat he is charged with two articles at once: declaring false information and illicit enrichment (part 1 of Article 366-2, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. The official faces up to 10 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
