The head of a department of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption for failing to declare assets worth UAH 14 million

The Security Service, with the personal assistance of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, exposed the head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense for corruption. According to the agency's press service, the Defense Ministry official purchased and "transferred" real estate and an elite car fleet worth UAH 14 million to his civilian wife in 2022-2023. This was reported by UNN with a link to law enforcement data.

According to the investigation, during 2022-2023, the defendant illegally enriched himself by almost UAH 14 million. He used the money to buy two apartments in new buildings, a garage and a parking space in Kyiv. In addition, the official bought three premium cars, including LEXUS and BMW, for the "profits" received. Then, to conceal the acquired assets, the official "re-registered" them to his common-law wife. - the SBU reported.

Details

It is noted that in order to use the assets transferred to his beloved, the defendant issued the relevant power of attorney for property management.

In the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers also found that the official concealed more than UAH 3 million from declaration, and kept another UAH 3.5 million with his common-law wife.

According to NACP, the head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense acquired the following assets during his service in the state structure:

two apartments in Kyiv;

three cars (NISSAN ROGUE; BMW 428I; LEXUS LX 570);

non-residential premises, a garage box and a parking space;

over UAH 3.5 million in cash.

A high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already been served with a notice of suspicion

The Office of the Prosecutor General statedthat he is charged with two articles at once: declaring false information and illicit enrichment (part 1 of Article 366-2, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. The official faces up to 10 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.