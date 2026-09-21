Ukraine called on the Philippines and Brazil to support the restoration of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the Philippines and Brazil to support the restoration of safe shipping in the Black Sea amid Russian attacks during meetings with the countries’ foreign ministers. The results of the talks were reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Sybiha met with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa Lazaro and briefed her on the situation in the Black Sea. According to him, Russian attacks are disrupting the operation of maritime routes and creating risks to global food security.

Ukraine is counting on a principled position from the Philippines and the international community regarding the need to restore freedom of navigation. The parties also agreed to continue developing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, while Sybiha invited Lazaro to visit Ukraine.

The Black Sea was also discussed with Brazil

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sybiha also held talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. The Ukrainian minister briefed him on the situation on the front and Kyiv’s diplomatic efforts to end the war.

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The parties paid particular attention to Russian attacks in the Black Sea and threats to maritime routes. Ukraine is counting on Brazil’s support in advancing a peaceful settlement based on the UN Charter, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Sybiha and Vieira also discussed deepening political and economic relations between Ukraine and Brazil, as well as further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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