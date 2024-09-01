Ukraine builds 40 underground schools in frontline areas

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129184 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221115 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160156 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210698 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112718 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197831 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105242 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 98553 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109213 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106093 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 87506 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197825 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211776 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 49232 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76722 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154730 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153688 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157589 views
Ukraine builds 40 underground schools in frontline areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27844 views

Forty underground schools are being built in the frontline areas, with more than 120 such facilities planned. This will create the conditions for more than 100,000 children who are currently deprived of access to full-time education.

In the frontline regions, 40 underground schools are being built, with a total of more than 120 such facilities planned. This was announced by Nadiya Kuzmychova, project manager of the School Offline, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

This year, the government has allocated 2.5 billion, which has been distributed among the frontline regions, and 40 underground schools are already under construction, where education will be provided in locations located underground. In addition, the government announced and has already adopted a resolution on an additional 5 billion hryvnia subsidy for the frontline areas,

- Kuzmychova said.

According to her, this will create conditions for more than 100,000 children living in the frontline areas who are currently deprived of access to full-time education.

If we talk about the number of such facilities, it is more than 120. On the one hand, 120 is actually very few, given that there are more than 13 thousand schools in Ukraine. On the other hand, we are now focusing on the frontline areas, where we have more than 600,000 children studying remotely. If you compare, it turns out that every 5th child gets at least the opportunity to go to full-time education,

- Kuzmichova noted.

Starting from the 2025 school year, the Ministry of Education and Science will require full-time education of children in schools26.08.24, 17:16 • 16094 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Education and Science statedthat they are currently focusing on building shelters for schools in the regions that suffer the most from Russian shelling. All frontline and border regions are almost 85% covered by this need.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

