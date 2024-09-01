Ukraine builds 40 underground schools in frontline areas

In the frontline regions, 40 underground schools are being built, with a total of more than 120 such facilities planned. This was announced by Nadiya Kuzmychova, project manager of the School Offline, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

This year, the government has allocated 2.5 billion, which has been distributed among the frontline regions, and 40 underground schools are already under construction, where education will be provided in locations located underground. In addition, the government announced and has already adopted a resolution on an additional 5 billion hryvnia subsidy for the frontline areas, - Kuzmychova said.

According to her, this will create conditions for more than 100,000 children living in the frontline areas who are currently deprived of access to full-time education.

If we talk about the number of such facilities, it is more than 120. On the one hand, 120 is actually very few, given that there are more than 13 thousand schools in Ukraine. On the other hand, we are now focusing on the frontline areas, where we have more than 600,000 children studying remotely. If you compare, it turns out that every 5th child gets at least the opportunity to go to full-time education, - Kuzmichova noted.

Starting from the 2025 school year, the Ministry of Education and Science will require full-time education of children in schools

Addendum

The Ministry of Education and Science statedthat they are currently focusing on building shelters for schools in the regions that suffer the most from Russian shelling. All frontline and border regions are almost 85% covered by this need.