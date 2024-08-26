ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127329 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132115 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217224 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112662 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196024 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105220 views

Starting from the 2025 school year, the Ministry of Education and Science will require full-time education of children in schools

Starting from the 2025 school year, the Ministry of Education and Science will require full-time education of children in schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16094 views

Starting September 1, 2025, the Ministry of Education and Science will require children to attend schools in person at their place of residence. Until then, displaced children can study online, but the ministry urges parents to consider safe in-person learning opportunities.

Starting September 1, 2025, Ukraine will require all children to attend full-time schools at the place of their actual residence. This was reported by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked if IDP children were still allowed to study online this year, Lisovyi replied: "Yes. They can choose to continue studying online, but we certainly urge parents to be conscious about this. Another year of online learning is quite difficult.

Therefore, we encourage you to consider any opportunities where the child can safely study full-time, let the child go and study full-time. But yes, it will still be possible for a year, but from September 1, 2025, we will be quite strict in requiring all children to go to their place of residence

- Lisovyi said.

Recall

In , the Ministry of Education reportedthat studying at schools at the place of residence is optional this school year. However, the Ministry of Education and Science encourages parents to return to full-time education whenever possible so that students are more immersed in the educational process, receive more attention from teachers, and interact with their peers.

Addendum

Lisovyi reportedthat in  Ukraine, more than 10 thousand schools use their own shelters or shelters of nearby institutions.

He also saidthat attention is currently focused on building shelters for schools  in the regions that suffer the most from Russian shelling. All frontline and border regions are covered by this need by almost 85%.

In July 2024, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reportedthat Ukraine was implementing the School Offline strategy to ensure the safe return of 300,000 students to full-time education. The plan includes adaptation for different categories of students, construction of shelters, and preservation of teachers' jobs.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

