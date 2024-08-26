Starting from the 2025 school year, the Ministry of Education and Science will require full-time education of children in schools

Starting September 1, 2025, Ukraine will require all children to attend full-time schools at the place of their actual residence. This was reported by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked if IDP children were still allowed to study online this year, Lisovyi replied: "Yes. They can choose to continue studying online, but we certainly urge parents to be conscious about this. Another year of online learning is quite difficult.

Therefore, we encourage you to consider any opportunities where the child can safely study full-time, let the child go and study full-time. But yes, it will still be possible for a year, but from September 1, 2025, we will be quite strict in requiring all children to go to their place of residence - Lisovyi said.

Recall

In , the Ministry of Education reportedthat studying at schools at the place of residence is optional this school year. However, the Ministry of Education and Science encourages parents to return to full-time education whenever possible so that students are more immersed in the educational process, receive more attention from teachers, and interact with their peers.

Addendum

Lisovyi reportedthat in Ukraine, more than 10 thousand schools use their own shelters or shelters of nearby institutions.

He also saidthat attention is currently focused on building shelters for schools in the regions that suffer the most from Russian shelling. All frontline and border regions are covered by this need by almost 85%.

In July 2024, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reportedthat Ukraine was implementing the School Offline strategy to ensure the safe return of 300,000 students to full-time education. The plan includes adaptation for different categories of students, construction of shelters, and preservation of teachers' jobs.

