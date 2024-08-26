Ministry of Education and Science on the construction of shelters in schools: we cover almost 85% of the need in all frontline and border regions

Currently, attention is focused on the construction of shelters for schools in the regions most affected by Russian shelling. All frontline and border regions are almost 85% covered by this need. This was reported by the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, according to a UNN correspondent .

When asked how many schools are ready to start full-time education, Lisovyi replied: "We will have data from September 15 to the end of October on how many schools have already used these policies and started full-time education. We hope that at the beginning of the year, at least 70 thousand plus, preferably 100 thousand +, and by the end of the year, as we build shelters, this number will grow.

He also noted that attention is currently focused on shelters in the regions that suffer the most and pose the greatest risks.

We have developed an appropriate risk assessment methodology, and we have a red and orange zone where we primarily fund the construction of shelters - these are frontline and border regions. We managed to cover this need quite well. UAH 2.5 billion was provided in the budget, and an additional UAH 5 billion was allocated a week ago for this purpose. We are covering almost 85% of the needs in all frontline and border regions and will continue to work. There are instructions to cover other regions next year as well - Lisovyi said.

Zelenskyy: We must fully implement the program of shelters in schools

Addendum

Lesnoy reported on August 23 that in Ukraine, more than 10,000 schools use their own shelters or shelters of nearby institutions.