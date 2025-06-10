Ukraine and the United States are in dialogue regarding the purchase of American weapons - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine is in active dialogue with the United States regarding the purchase of American weapons. In particular, purchases are possible through a fund that was created as a result of an agreement between the two countries on mineral resources, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine is in active dialogue with the United States to purchase American weapons. Ukraine is ready to buy American weapons, including air defense, Patriot and all weapons from the United States, which we have been receiving in recent years - said Tikhy.

He also added that Ukraine would be grateful to the United States for the assistance they have provided all these years, regardless of how events unfold in the future.

We are grateful to the United States for all the help. This is really significant assistance, for which the Ukrainian people will be grateful to the American people. No matter how circumstances develop, we will never forget this - said Tikhy.

He also stressed that Ukraine receives packages of military assistance from the United States. At the same time, negotiations are underway on further assistance, including through a fund established under the agreement on mineral resources.

As for the aid packages that are to arrive, they are arriving. Regarding the delivery schedules - it is worth asking the military. I can only say that negotiations are underway to purchase weapons. By the way, also within the framework of the fund that was created by the agreement on mineral resources. It provides for such a mechanism, it is written in this agreement - explained the spokesman.

Finally, Tikhy assured that Ukrainian diplomacy is doing everything possible to ensure that American weapons arrive in Ukraine.

I dare to assure the Ukrainian public that Ukrainian aid is doing everything possible to ensure that this aid, American weapons, arrives - Tikhy summed up.

Supplement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the United States transferred 20,000 missiles to combat "Shaheds" that Ukraine was counting on in the Middle East.