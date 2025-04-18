Ukraine and Russia will exchange almost 500 prisoners tomorrow - media

Russia and Ukraine will hold a new exchange of prisoners of war tomorrow with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by a source, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A source told the media that nearly 500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war and 46 wounded soldiers will be exchanged in the latest exchange.

The source said that 246 prisoners from each side will participate in the exchange.

Context

As the media reported, during the war, Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners as part of a deal brokered by the UAE.

The total number of prisoners exchanged with the mediation of the UAE is now 3,233.

The exchange took place after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned today that the US would abandon attempts to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine within days unless there were clear signs that a truce could be reached.