Ukraine and Russia will exchange almost 500 prisoners tomorrow - media

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10197 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 25034 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44853 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50495 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89443 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83676 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138223 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52600 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125944 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81414 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 10197 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60998 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124655 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138223 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125944 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9394 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12317 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13533 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38380 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52482 views
Ukraine and Russia will exchange almost 500 prisoners tomorrow - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4622 views

A new exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine will take place tomorrow with the mediation of the UAE, a source reports. About 500 prisoners and 46 wounded soldiers will be exchanged.

Ukraine and Russia will exchange almost 500 prisoners tomorrow - media

Russia and Ukraine will hold a new exchange of prisoners of war tomorrow with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by a source, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A source told the media that nearly 500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war and 46 wounded soldiers will be exchanged in the latest exchange.

The source said that 246 prisoners from each side will participate in the exchange.

Context

As the media reported, during the war, Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners as part of a deal brokered by the UAE.

The total number of prisoners exchanged with the mediation of the UAE is now 3,233.

The exchange took place after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned today that the US would abandon attempts to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine within days unless there were clear signs that a truce could be reached.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Marco Rubio
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
