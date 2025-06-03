Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the next round of negotiations, Turkey is waiting for the meeting - Turkish Foreign Minister

Ukraine and Russia have reached an agreement on the next round of negotiations. Turkey expects to host delegations from both countries and representatives from the United States again. This was announced on June 3 by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidana, reports UNN with reference to Milliyet.

Details

The Turkish Foreign Minister did not name a specific date or place for the next round of negotiations, while emphasizing that Turkey is waiting for the meeting.

The diplomat also noted that progress was made at the last meeting, which took place on June 2, on the implementation of decisions taken in the previous round of negotiations.

"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days

Let us remind you

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that russia is evading meaningful peace negotiations, continuing hostilities and information attacks.

And Russian propaganda before the start of negotiations launched an information attack against the Ukrainian negotiating group, spreading false information about the alleged "personal meeting" between Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.