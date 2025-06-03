Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the next round of negotiations, Turkey is waiting for the meeting - Turkish Foreign Minister

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 3908 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 12729 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM • 14817 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 180529 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 147822 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 247237 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 127046 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 230537 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141021 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143340 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
85%
747mm
Popular news

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

June 3, 11:09 AM • 109682 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138235 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

June 3, 01:20 PM • 37342 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 38824 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 70075 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 70310 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138519 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 180532 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 247238 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 211151 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 39003 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138519 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 119345 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 121851 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 106769 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the next round of negotiations, Turkey is waiting for the meeting - Turkish Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the next round of negotiations, Turkey hopes to host delegations from Ukraine, Russia and the United States for negotiations. The last meeting on June 2 brought progress in the implementation of previous decisions.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the next round of negotiations, Turkey is waiting for the meeting - Turkish Foreign Minister

Ukraine and Russia have reached an agreement on the next round of negotiations. Turkey expects to host delegations from both countries and representatives from the United States again. This was announced on June 3 by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidana, reports UNN with reference to Milliyet.

Details

The Turkish Foreign Minister did not name a specific date or place for the next round of negotiations, while emphasizing that Turkey is waiting for the meeting.

The diplomat also noted that progress was made at the last meeting, which took place on June 2, on the implementation of decisions taken in the previous round of negotiations.

"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days02.06.25, 20:29 • 4202 views

Let us remind you

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that russia is evading meaningful peace negotiations, continuing hostilities and information attacks.

And Russian propaganda before the start of negotiations launched an information attack against the Ukrainian negotiating group, spreading false information about the alleged "personal meeting" between Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9