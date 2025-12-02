Ukraine and Romania extended traffic restrictions through the Sighetu Marmației – Solotvyno checkpoint

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 19009 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 19716 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 15471 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 17400 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 51162 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 48800 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59094 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49739 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45501 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Popular news
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 8250 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 30352 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 19054 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 18075 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 5918 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 768 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 654 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 3126 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 19043 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 19748 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38071 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40297 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 96663 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 71512 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 87552 views
Ukraine and Romania extended traffic restrictions through the Sighetu Marmației – Solotvyno checkpoint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Ukraine and Romania extended traffic restrictions through the Sighetu Marmației – Solotvyno checkpoint until December 2, 2025. The restrictions will be in effect daily from 09:00 to 16:00 due to bridge repairs over the Tisa River.

Ukraine and Romania extended traffic restrictions through the Sighetu Marmației – Solotvyno checkpoint

The State Customs Service of Ukraine announced the extension of temporary traffic restrictions on the border with Romania due to bridge repairs over the Tisa River. Ukrainian customs officials reported this with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the "Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației" checkpoint, car traffic will be partially suspended for another 22 days – from December 2, 2025. The restrictions will be in effect daily from 09:00 to 16:00 due to the continuation of work on the border bridge.

The pedestrian crossing will operate as usual. The customs service urged travelers to take these changes into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Border control allowed on trains without lengthy stops at the border: where it will operate26.11.25, 12:33 • 2635 views

Stepan Haftko

