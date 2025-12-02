Ukraine and Romania extended traffic restrictions through the Sighetu Marmației – Solotvyno checkpoint

The State Customs Service of Ukraine announced the extension of temporary traffic restrictions on the border with Romania due to bridge repairs over the Tisa River. Ukrainian customs officials reported this with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the "Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației" checkpoint, car traffic will be partially suspended for another 22 days – from December 2, 2025. The restrictions will be in effect daily from 09:00 to 16:00 due to the continuation of work on the border bridge.

The pedestrian crossing will operate as usual. The customs service urged travelers to take these changes into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

