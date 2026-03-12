$43.980.1150.930.10
Ukraine and Romania discussed the construction of a bridge over the Danube

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

A bridge will be built between Orlivka and Isaccea to expand the transport corridor with the EU. The project will accelerate border crossing and strengthen the region's logistics.

Ukraine and Romania discussed the construction of a bridge over the Danube

Ukraine and Romania discussed the construction of a bridge across the Danube between Orlivka and Isaccea, which could become an important transport corridor between Ukraine and the European Union. This was stated by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, reports UNN

Ukraine and Romania are expanding border infrastructure and transport corridors (...) A promising infrastructure project was discussed - the construction of a bridge across the Danube between Orlivka and Isaccea. The new bridge could become an important transport corridor between Ukraine and the European Union and strengthen the logistical capacity of the region 

- the ministry stated. 

The ministry stated that the implementation of the projects will reduce border crossing times, increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Romanian border, and strengthen economic cooperation between Ukraine and Romania.

We remind you 

The new border crossing point "Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației" is expected to open for passenger vehicles in the summer of 2026.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyUNN-Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
European Union
Orlovka
Romania
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva