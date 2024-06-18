Ukraine and Poland are working on an agreement on education of Ukrainian children in Polish schools
Ukraine plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Poland to address issues related to the education of Ukrainian children in Polish schools, including the recognition of Ukrainian educational centers, teaching Ukrainian as a second foreign language, and the introduction of Ukrainian studies.
Ukraine is planning to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Poland to resolve issues related to the education of Ukrainian children in Polish schools. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Reintegration.
According to the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi, a draft intergovernmental agreement with the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Poland has already been developed.
The document will address, in particular, the following issues:
- recognition of Ukrainian educational centers in Poland;
- learning Ukrainian as a second foreign language;
- - introduction of a Ukrainian studies component.
I am grateful to everyone who is working on these issues and cares about the educational needs of Ukrainians abroad. Our joint work has already yielded first results."
Ukraine and Poland are working to ensure that Ukrainian children can study Ukrainian language and literature according to Polish school curricula starting in September.