Ukraine and Norway are preparing a strategic partnership - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Norway have effectively reached the level of strategic partnership and are preparing new joint projects, particularly in the military and energy sectors. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, writes UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that the parties discussed both security issues and long-term cooperation.

We will work on a new level of our partnership - a strategic partnership between our countries. In fact, we have already reached this level - said Zelenskyy.

The President informed the Norwegian side about the situation at the front and Ukraine's key defense needs.

"I informed about the situation regarding our defense, regarding the front, about air defense needs. We also discussed diplomatic work and future meetings," he noted.

The parties paid special attention to energy.

"We talked not only about aid, but also about joint ideas. The energy ministers of our states will be in contact, there will be a corresponding agreement on energy cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked Norway for supporting the sanctions policy and cooperation in the field of arms production.

"We highly appreciate that Norway provided Ukraine with NASAMS. And we expect that our relations will allow us to jointly produce weapons. This is necessary not only for Ukraine, but for our entire continent," he concluded.

Recall

President Zelenskyy thanked G7 leaders for their support and emphasized that a dignified peace is possible with joint security guarantees and a recovery plan. He also noted the importance of energy and defense support.