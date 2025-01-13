Ukraine and Germany discussed the development of student sports in Turin

The Ukrainian delegation discussed the development of student sports in Turin. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A meeting of the Ukrainian delegation headed by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi took place in Turin, Italy. The main topic was the strengthening of cooperation in the field of student sports.

The talks focused on the development of student sports infrastructure and engaging young people in an active lifestyle. The German Student Sports Federation shared the experience of successful organization of the club system in German higher education institutions, which serves as an example of effective integration of sports into the educational system.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of Ukrainian students for participation in the 2025 World Summer Universiade to be held in Germany. The German side reaffirmed its readiness to support our athletes in all aspects of their participation in the competition.