Ukraine and Germany discussed the development of student sports in Turin

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37762 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125615 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133354 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133046 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169340 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110333 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162785 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104399 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113931 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128540 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127193 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127193 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 87051 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87051 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 100290 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100290 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144302 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 179858 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179858 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127193 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142298 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 133978 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133978 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151214 views
Actual
Ukraine and Germany discussed the development of student sports in Turin

Ukraine and Germany discussed the development of student sports in Turin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29961 views

A Ukrainian delegation headed by Minister Matviy Bidnyi held a meeting in Turin to discuss cooperation in the field of student sports. They discussed preparations for the 2025 Universiade and the development of sports infrastructure.

The Ukrainian delegation discussed the development of student sports in Turin. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A meeting of the Ukrainian delegation headed by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi took place in Turin, Italy. The main topic was the strengthening of cooperation in the field of student sports. 

The talks focused on the development of student sports infrastructure and engaging young people in an active lifestyle. The German Student Sports Federation shared the experience of successful organization of the club system in German higher education institutions, which serves as an example of effective integration of sports into the educational system. 

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of Ukrainian students for participation in the 2025 World Summer Universiade to be held in Germany. The German side reaffirmed its readiness to support our athletes in all aspects of their participation in the competition. 

15.06.23, 16:25 • 800346 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
italyItaly
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

