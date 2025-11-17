$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment. This agreement is aimed at strengthening Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine, which was broadcast by the President's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As announced at the relevant ceremony, it is about signing a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.

Zelenskyy in France today for air defense and fighter jet deals, possibly Rafale - Reuters17.11.25, 08:47 • 2384 views

As Le Monde reported, the exact details of the document were not disclosed before signing.

Reuters noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to sign agreements with France on Monday for the supply of air defense systems, missiles and combat aircraft, with sources saying it could include a "10-year strategic aviation agreement that would signal the supply of Dassault-made Rafale multi-role combat aircraft to Kyiv."

Two Reuters sources said on Monday that agreements could also be concluded for the supply of additional SAMP/T air defense systems from existing French stocks or as part of long-term orders for new generation systems, including missiles and anti-drone systems.

Reuters sources said it was not yet clear how these agreements would be financed.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine