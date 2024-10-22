Ukraine and France sign a grant agreement worth EUR 200 million
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and France have signed a €200 million grant agreement to restore infrastructure. The funds will be used for projects in healthcare, energy, water supply, and other sectors.
Ukraine and France have signed a €200 million grant agreement to rebuild infrastructure. This was reported by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.
Details
This step is aimed at strengthening cooperation for Ukraine's economic recovery, in particular in the areas of healthcare, energy, water supply, demining, digital technologies, infrastructure, agriculture, waste management, and housing.
The agreement was signed by representatives of Ukraine and the French Ambassador to Ukraine, Gael Weissier. This is a continuation of the agreements reached in June in the presence of Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron.
In general, up to half of the grant amount can be used to purchase Ukrainian goods and services, and the rest - for French ones. The French side will determine the procedure and projects that will receive funding.
In addition, in May, an agreement was reached to expand the mandate of the AFD group (Agence Française de Développement) to work in Ukraine. The opening of representative offices of French organizations will facilitate the provision of financial support in the form of loans, grants and guarantees.
