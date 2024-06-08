ukenru
Actual
Ukraine and France to resume cooperation in nuclear energy

Ukraine and France to resume cooperation in nuclear energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22957 views

Ukraine and France have renewed their nuclear energy cooperation agreements for the next 20 years, with France providing comprehensive assistance in supporting Ukraine's energy system and servicing its nuclear power plants.

During a meeting in Paris between the presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, the agreement between the two countries on cooperation in the use of nuclear energy was renewed.This is stated on the website of the Office of the President, Reports UNN.

Details

This document became invalid four years ago, but has now been extended for the next 20 years.

During this period, France will comprehensively help support the Ukrainian energy system and cooperate with our state in servicing nuclear facilities.

Also, Minister for strategic industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecorne signed a statement of intent on cooperation in the defense industry.

Macron and Zelensky signed agreements on Ukraine's critical infrastructure worth 200 million euros07.06.24, 21:57 • 22659 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

