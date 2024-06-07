Macron and Zelensky signed agreements on Ukraine's critical infrastructure worth 200 million euros

France and Ukraine have signed agreements on assistance for the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint conference with Vladimir Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

According to the French President, Kiev's delegations to Paris held talks on the restoration of Ukraine and "decided that new tools will be created to accompany" this process.

An agreement was signed on a fund of 200 million euros intended for those enterprises that will invest in critical infrastructure of Ukraine for reconstruction. We also decided that 60 million euros from this fund will be devoted to the energy sector and its priorities - said the French President.

In addition, Macron said, Paris is expanding the mandate of the French Development Agency to support projects in Ukraine at the local level and sending 20 technical experts to various key ministries of Ukraine to provide technical assistance.

