Ukraine among 30 countries with the oldest population - minister

Ukraine is among the 30 countries with the oldest population, with 22% of Ukrainians over 65 years old, the Ministry of Social Policy reported, writes UNN.

"Ukraine is among the thirty countries in the world with the oldest population. Almost 22% of Ukrainians are people aged 65 and older," said Denys Uliutin, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

According to the minister, that is why the Ministry of Social Policy is developing the flagship direction "Active Longevity". The initiative, as stated, is focused on "ensuring that older people remain active, healthy and integrated into community life."

This includes, in particular, the development of barrier-free infrastructure, support in providing assistive rehabilitation devices, the creation of inclusive routes, and the active integration of older people into public life.

Ukraine, according to the minister, values Japan's experience in this matter and is "sincerely interested in a strategic partnership."

