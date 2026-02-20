Ukraine among 30 countries with the oldest population - minister

$43.270.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 31879 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 62261 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 37292 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 62557 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 35404 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 51256 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 31322 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27515 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26721 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19697 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 17828 views
Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"February 19, 11:39 PM • 11270 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 24404 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 18626 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 15485 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 36653 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 62565 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 51261 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 47170 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 58218 views
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 1166 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 9980 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 9794 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 17686 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 28591 views
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Tu-95
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ukraine among 30 countries with the oldest population - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin stated that almost 22% of Ukrainians are over 65 years old, making Ukraine one of the 30 countries with the oldest population. The Ministry of Social Policy is developing the "Active Longevity" initiative to support the activity and integration of older people.

Ukraine among 30 countries with the oldest population - minister

Ukraine is among the 30 countries with the oldest population, with 22% of Ukrainians over 65 years old, the Ministry of Social Policy reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine is among the thirty countries in the world with the oldest population. Almost 22% of Ukrainians are people aged 65 and older," said Denys Uliutin, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

According to the minister, that is why the Ministry of Social Policy is developing the flagship direction "Active Longevity". The initiative, as stated, is focused on "ensuring that older people remain active, healthy and integrated into community life."

This includes, in particular, the development of barrier-free infrastructure, support in providing assistive rehabilitation devices, the creation of inclusive routes, and the active integration of older people into public life.

Ukraine, according to the minister, values Japan's experience in this matter and is "sincerely interested in a strategic partnership."

Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - Reuters05.12.25, 03:33 • 21037 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine