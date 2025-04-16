Ukraine advocates for the extension of the ceasefire agreements - MFA

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17371 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75578 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40560 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45926 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52899 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95125 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86830 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35540 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60642 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109588 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75589 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 94308 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95135 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86840 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 185826 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55862 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30385 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31347 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32555 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34787 views
Ukraine advocates for the extension of the ceasefire agreements - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1802 views

Ukraine emphasizes the importance of extending the ceasefire agreements, but Russia has already violated them more than 30 times. This casts doubt on the effectiveness of any agreements.

Ukraine advocates for the extension of the ceasefire agreements - MFA

Ukraine intends to extend the ceasefire agreement, but the situation is complicated by violations by Russia, which raises serious doubts about their effectiveness. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN. correspondent

In our opinion, these temporary ceasefire agreements need to be extended, but we see that, unfortunately, they have been violated. So the big question is whether they will be observed, because we see that we are complying with the terms, but Russia is not complying with them,

- Tykhyi explained.

The spokesman stressed that Russia has already violated these agreements more than 30 times, striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving many people without electricity.

Let us remind you

UNN has already written that the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times, damaging energy facilities. In 22 days of the truce, Russia killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Ukraine
