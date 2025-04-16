Ukraine advocates for the extension of the ceasefire agreements - MFA

Ukraine intends to extend the ceasefire agreement, but the situation is complicated by violations by Russia, which raises serious doubts about their effectiveness. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN. correspondent

In our opinion, these temporary ceasefire agreements need to be extended, but we see that, unfortunately, they have been violated. So the big question is whether they will be observed, because we see that we are complying with the terms, but Russia is not complying with them, - Tykhyi explained.

The spokesman stressed that Russia has already violated these agreements more than 30 times, striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving many people without electricity.

