UK invests $3.15 billion in steel due to threat of tariffs from Trump

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 19575 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 60617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 84541 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108760 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83099 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119476 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101528 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113130 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116770 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154712 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97103 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 65373 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 34914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97011 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108760 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119476 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145234 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177513 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57847 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134697 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136604 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164792 views
UK invests $3.15 billion in steel due to threat of tariffs from Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73121 views

The UK government is investing £2.5 billion to modernize the steel industry. The decision was made in response to the threat of a 25% tariff on steel imports by the United States.

The UK government has announced an investment of £2.5 billion ($3.15 billion) to support the steel industry. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

This decision was a response to the threat of 25% duties that US President Donald Trump promised to impose on steel and aluminum imports. The funds will be used to modernize production, protect against unfair competition and strengthen the domestic market.

The British government has unveiled a new plan for the steel industry just days after Trump announced the possibility of imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from all countries.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that £2.5 billion ($3.15 billion) will be allocated to support the industry, part of which will come from the newly created UK National Welfare Fund.

We will mobilize all the resources of the government to support the industry and build on this success

- said Reynolds.

The plan will focus on modernizing enterprises, including installing modern electric arc furnaces, which are more energy efficient and will help British manufacturers compete with global players.

About 10% of UK steel is exported to the US, so the introduction of duties could have a significant impact on the industry. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves noted that the British side is already looking for opportunities to negotiate with American officials to avoid trade barriers.

We have a balanced trade with the United States - there is neither a surplus nor a deficit, so there are no problems in this area that need to be solved by tariffs or other trade barriers

- Reeves said on The Political Party podcast.

The investment plan also includes expanding production capacity, improving scrap metal recycling, and promoting the use of British steel in public infrastructure projects.

In an unstable world, having our own production facilities is critical for our economy and security

- emphasized Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB union.

The new investment in the steel industry coincides with the government's decision to support the construction of a third runway at Heathrow Airport, which will require 400,000 tons of steel - enough to build the Empire State Building.

Recall

The President of the United States has signed a new executive order imposing 25% import duties on steel and aluminum. These tariffs will take effect on March 4.

“They will not go unanswered": von der Leyen reacts to the US decision on duties on steel and aluminum11.02.25, 11:00 • 27506 views

Yulia Havryliuk

