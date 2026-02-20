The City of London Police is investigating whether London airports are linked to human trafficking in the Jeffrey Epstein case. This was reported by the City of London Police, according to UNN.

"Following the release of millions of court documents by the US Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein, we are aware of allegations that London airports may have been used to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation. We are assessing this information and actively seeking further details from law enforcement partners, including in the United States," the statement said.

Law enforcement officials note that they are aware of numerous media reports and comments, but to date, the London police have not received any new criminal charges regarding sexual offenses alleged to have occurred within the jurisdiction of England.

The released documents indicate that Jeffrey Epstein sought to meet with Putin and established ties with the Russian elite. He used young Russian women and girls offered by modeling agencies and Russian criminals.