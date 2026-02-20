$43.270.03
04:35 PM • 4814 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 11844 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 15074 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 16710 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 19200 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 34917 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13950 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20444 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50408 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83091 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the electionsPhotoFebruary 20, 09:36 AM • 10993 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 25168 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 6996 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 10294 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 15733 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 15823 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 25269 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 34917 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 59313 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 95082 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
China
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 10380 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 36612 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 39587 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 36817 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 29512 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Starlink
Lancet (loitering munition)

UK investigates whether London airports are linked to human trafficking in Epstein case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

London police are investigating a possible connection between the city's airports and human trafficking in the Jeffrey Epstein case. This follows the release of court documents by the US Department of Justice.

UK investigates whether London airports are linked to human trafficking in Epstein case

The City of London Police is investigating whether London airports are linked to human trafficking in the Jeffrey Epstein case. This was reported by the City of London Police, according to UNN.

Details

"Following the release of millions of court documents by the US Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein, we are aware of allegations that London airports may have been used to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation. We are assessing this information and actively seeking further details from law enforcement partners, including in the United States," the statement said.

Law enforcement officials note that they are aware of numerous media reports and comments, but to date, the London police have not received any new criminal charges regarding sexual offenses alleged to have occurred within the jurisdiction of England.

Recall

The released documents indicate that Jeffrey Epstein sought to meet with Putin and established ties with the Russian elite. He used young Russian women and girls offered by modeling agencies and Russian criminals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
England
United States
London