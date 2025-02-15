David Lammy: Ukraine's NATO membership is the least costly method of ensuring security

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 19518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 60570 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 84477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119474 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101527 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113130 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116770 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154712 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97069 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 65328 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 34873 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57800 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145234 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177512 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96972 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134695 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136601 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164790 views
David Lammy: Ukraine's NATO membership is the least costly method of ensuring security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30456 views

The UK Foreign Secretary stated that NATO membership is the least costly method of ensuring Ukraine's security. Zelenskyy confirmed that he will not abandon plans for Ukraine to join the alliance.

When negotiations on ensuring peace in Ukraine begin, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not leave. Ukraine's membership in NATO is the least expensive method of ensuring Ukraine's security. This was stated by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

We know that even when we start negotiations, Putin will not leave. And this is an existential issue. We also need to talk about security guarantees. And of course some agreement will be reached, but Ukraine's accession, membership in NATO is the least expensive method of ensuring Ukraine's security..

- said Lammy.

He noted that the guarantee is needed not only for Ukraine.

"We need a guarantee that if the agreement is violated, we can act, and this is a sufficient threat for the Russian Federation not to violate this guarantee", - Lammy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will not remove the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine without NATO membership will require a lot of funds to contain the 1.3-1.5 million strong Russian army. We are talking about tens of billions.

US Senator Lindsey Graham proposed a conditional path for Ukraine's accession to NATO, providing for automatic accession in the event of a new Russian invasion.

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
lindsey-grahamLindsey Graham
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising