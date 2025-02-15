When negotiations on ensuring peace in Ukraine begin, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not leave. Ukraine's membership in NATO is the least expensive method of ensuring Ukraine's security. This was stated by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

We know that even when we start negotiations, Putin will not leave. And this is an existential issue. We also need to talk about security guarantees. And of course some agreement will be reached, but Ukraine's accession, membership in NATO is the least expensive method of ensuring Ukraine's security.. - said Lammy.

He noted that the guarantee is needed not only for Ukraine.

"We need a guarantee that if the agreement is violated, we can act, and this is a sufficient threat for the Russian Federation not to violate this guarantee", - Lammy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will not remove the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine without NATO membership will require a lot of funds to contain the 1.3-1.5 million strong Russian army. We are talking about tens of billions.

US Senator Lindsey Graham proposed a conditional path for Ukraine's accession to NATO, providing for automatic accession in the event of a new Russian invasion.