UK Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv for the first time and announce over $190 million in aid

September 11, 07:17 PM • 7644 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 17647 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 28378 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 18306 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 16480 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 22577 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14637 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16537 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14581 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14552 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Polish PM agreed to send military personnel to Ukraine to learn drone countermeasures - Zelenskyy
FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder
Trump will not give up, this gives hope for ending the devastating war in Ukraine: Szijjártó on conversation with Rubio
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsider
A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn - Media
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 22576 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 111322 views
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30

UK Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv for the first time and announce over $190 million in aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will arrive in Kyiv for her first foreign visit. She will meet with Zelenskyy and announce a £142 million aid package.

UK Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv for the first time and announce over $190 million in aid

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will visit Kyiv on Friday as part of her first foreign trip since taking office. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

During the trip, Cooper will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other high-ranking officials to reaffirm support for Ukraine.

Ukraine's security is crucial for Britain's security

- Cooper said.

London will also announce a new aid package of 142 million pounds sterling, which is over 192 million dollars.

Of this amount, 100 million pounds will go to humanitarian aid for frontline communities, and 42 million pounds will go to the repair and protection of critical energy facilities that are targets of Russian attacks.

Recall

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his cabinet. Yvette Cooper took over as Foreign Secretary.

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this year09.09.25, 00:17 • 11394 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
charity
Reuters
European Union
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv