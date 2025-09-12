UK Foreign Minister to visit Kyiv for the first time and announce over $190 million in aid
Kyiv • UNN
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will arrive in Kyiv for her first foreign visit. She will meet with Zelenskyy and announce a £142 million aid package.
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will visit Kyiv on Friday as part of her first foreign trip since taking office. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
During the trip, Cooper will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other high-ranking officials to reaffirm support for Ukraine.
Ukraine's security is crucial for Britain's security
London will also announce a new aid package of 142 million pounds sterling, which is over 192 million dollars.
Of this amount, 100 million pounds will go to humanitarian aid for frontline communities, and 42 million pounds will go to the repair and protection of critical energy facilities that are targets of Russian attacks.
Recall
Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his cabinet. Yvette Cooper took over as Foreign Secretary.
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this year09.09.25, 00:17 • 11394 views