UK-EU deal moves us further away from Brexit disputes - Starmer
Keir Starmer has called for a move away from past disputes over Brexit. The UK and the EU have reached an agreement on cooperation in fisheries, trade and energy, opening a new chapter in relations.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said it is time to move away from the "political battles" over the 2016 Brexit, as Britain and the EU have agreed on a major reset of relations. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.
He described the agreement reached the day before by the United Kingdom and the EU as one that opens up opportunities for development and greater freedom for Britons in their activities.
It's time to look ahead. To avoid outdated debates and political battles, to find common sense, practical solutions that will benefit the British people
We are ready to work with partners if it means we can improve the lives of people here at home
European Commission President von der Leyen described the summit as a "historic moment" that was only possible "thanks to the leadership" of Keir Starmer.
We are turning the page. And we are opening a new chapter in our relationship. This agreement has real meaning for people in the UK and throughout our union in a time of global instability.
On May 19, the United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement covering fisheries, trade, defense, energy and strengthening ties in a number of political areas that are still subject to further discussion and development.
Brussels and London agreed to extend significant fishing rights for EU fleets in British waters for another 12 years, until 2038. This is a major concession by Britain, following intense lobbying by France.
They also agreed to work on agreements in the areas of energy, agri-food rules, climate, migration and law enforcement, as well as the mobile movement of citizens.
Conservatives and the Reform UK party have criticised the deal and described it as a "capitulation" to the EU. Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, said the government had taken some "positive first steps" towards restoring ties with Europe.
The agreement was finally finalised late on Sunday evening, ahead of a summit involving EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa in London on Monday.