Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Udachne in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Udachne in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The "Skelya" regiment liberated the village of Udachne in Donetsk region

- reports the General Staff.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that all enemy strongholds were destroyed in direct contact and with the support of fire means.

The video, in particular, shows footage of the destruction of an enemy position with a grenade launcher shot.

The video also shows the clearing of the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk direction and the raising of the flag.

Addition

The Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region from Russian occupiers.

On August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for successful long-range strikes and reported that Ukrainian forces had prepared "good surprises for the Russkies" in Donbas.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine