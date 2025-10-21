UAV strikes on Novhorod-Siverskyi: 4 dead, 10 wounded, including a child - SES

Today, the enemy attacked the city with ударними UAVs. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out in a residential building, and a hit near a medical facility was also recorded. This was reported by rescuers and local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service and local authorities, four people died and ten were injured, including a 10-year-old child.

Rescuers showed footage from the scene, demonstrating the consequences of the strikes and the extinguishing of fires.

Massive attack in Chernihiv region: about 20 Shahed strikes recorded in Novhorod-Siverskyi, there are casualties