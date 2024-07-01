UAV attack and explosions reported in Kursk region of Russia: what is known

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75121 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83756 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180378 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225726 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138954 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366208 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181129 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149304 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197743 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 75136 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83781 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84331 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103809 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8250 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10918 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15202 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36377 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38058 views
UAV attack and explosions reported in Kursk region of Russia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

• 15216 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15216 views

At night, explosions and drone attacks were reported in the Kursk region of Russia: more than 20 UAVs were allegedly heading for the city, and the Russian air defense claims to have shot down 36 drones over the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.

UAV attack and explosions reported in Kursk region of Russia: what is known

The Russian region of Kursk reported a drone attack and explosions on the night of July 1. According to local Telegram channels, more than 20 UAVs were heading in the direction of Kursk, UNN reports

Details 

After 00:30 on July 1 , the danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Kursk region. 

After that, local residents reported hearing explosions in Korenivka and Shchygrove districts of the region.

It was also noisy later in Solntsevsky and Timsky districts. 

More than 20 UAVs were reported in the direction of Kursk. 

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that Russian air defense destroyed allegedly 36 drones over the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight.  18 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Bryansk region, 9 UAVs over Kursk region, and  9 drones were allegedly shot down over Belgorod region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

