UAV attack and explosions reported in Kursk region of Russia: what is known

The Russian region of Kursk reported a drone attack and explosions on the night of July 1. According to local Telegram channels, more than 20 UAVs were heading in the direction of Kursk, UNN reports .

Details

After 00:30 on July 1 , the danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Kursk region.

After that, local residents reported hearing explosions in Korenivka and Shchygrove districts of the region.

It was also noisy later in Solntsevsky and Timsky districts.

More than 20 UAVs were reported in the direction of Kursk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that Russian air defense destroyed allegedly 36 drones over the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight. 18 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Bryansk region, 9 UAVs over Kursk region, and 9 drones were allegedly shot down over Belgorod region.